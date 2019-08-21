FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat continues before some weekend changes!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 21, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated August 21 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June-like heat continues... at least for one more day! We’ll thankfully be cooling off by the end of the week as storm chances return!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning expires in the evening.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F.

