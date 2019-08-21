Help wildlife get water relief with one text message

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now, with just one text message, you can help Arizona’s wildlife beat the heat.
By texting SENDWATER to 41444, you can help provide animals with life-sustaining water resources necessary for their survival in the dry heat.
After sending the text as one word, without a space, a link with the department’s logo will be sent to the phone to complete the donation.
Last week, crews conducted emergency water drops via helicopter at catchments that were bone-dry near Kingman. Given that AZGFD doesn’t receive state general fund tax dollars, costs to drive and airlift water continue to mount.
Funding raised ensures that the department can deliver water to remote regions of the state, which helps mitigate population fluctuations and keep wildlife out of urban areas in their search for water.
Because of the donations, the department was able to purchase a trailer and new tires for a water-hauling truck, fuel and help offset costs to airlift water to catchments for bighorn sheep.
While AZGFD partners with many great wildlife groups, the department bears much of the costs to haul water to and maintain about 1,000 of its own catchments statewide. The department also maintains an additional 1,000 Bureau of Land Management and 1,000 U.S. Forest Service water catchments.
For more information about how the Arizona Game and Fish Department conserves and protects the state’s wildlife or to make a donation to the Water for Wildlife campaign, visit www.azwildlifehero.com, or use your smart device to text SENDWATER to 41444.
You can also Donate here and select SENDWATER.
