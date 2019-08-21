Jury reaches verdict in Martin Barreras murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The jury in the murder trial of Martin Barreras has reached a verdict.
The verdict was reached on Wednesday, Aug. 21, a day after deliberations began on Tuesday afternoon.
Barreras is accused of starving his child to death more than five years ago and is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and abandonment/concealment of a body.
His trial began Tuesday Aug. 6, with closing arguments finishing up early Tuesday Aug. 20 and the case has since been handed over to the jury.
Martin Barreras and his wife Raquel Barreras were accused of starving their son and stuffing his body in a plastic toy chest.
Investigators claim Raquel did the starving and Martin knew about it, but did nothing to stop it.
Raquel was found guilty in April and was sentenced to life in prison in July.
