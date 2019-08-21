Local prep stars ready to make their Wildcat statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a summer that has included talk of high-profile football recruits leaving Tucson to play elsewhere, three local prep stars will likely be on the field when Arizona opens the college football season at Hawai’i on Saturday.
Wide receivers Drew Dixon, Jamarye Joiner and Stanley Berryhill III all figure to be in a rotation of targets for returning senior quarterback Khalil Tate.
Dixon (wide receiver) and Joiner (slot receiver) are listed as co-starters at their respective positions. Berryhill is on the 1st depth chart as a backup as an outside receiver.
He brings the most experience to the table having appeared in all 12 games last season with 14 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Berryhill played two seasons at Mountain View High School under former head coach Bam McRae before transferring to play his senior season at Orange Lutheran in Southern California.
Dixon appeared in seven games last season without a catch. He was Southern Arizona Player of the Year in 2016 at Sabino High School where he led the Sabercats to the Conference 3A state title game.
Joiner, who starred at Cienega High School, will be making his collegiate debut after making the move from quarterback.
He saw limited action last season as a backup to Tate, completing 3-fo-4 passes for 17 yards. Joiner redshirted under the new rule that allows for freshmen to appear in up to four games.
Kickoff between the Wildcats and Rainbows is 7:30 p.m. Tucson time. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
