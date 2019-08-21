New option for new FMCSA inspection facility in Nogales

"The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), through its Public Buildings Service, manages projects for federal agencies which involve renovations, restorations, modernization and construction of new buildings. As part of its mission to provide facilities for federal agencies, GSA has partnered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) to develop inspection projects at a number of land ports of entry (LPOEs) so that FMCSA agents can safely and effectively inspect both commercial truck and bus traffic. These GSA-led projects are intended to provide FMCSA with long-term facilities (leased or owned) to meet their future mission requirements. The FMCSA currently operates on short-term leases and agreements.