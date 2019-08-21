Pima County deputies patrolling school zones

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is making sure our kids get to school safe as deputies are conducting school zone enforcement.
Deputies are looking for drivers that are speeding, on their phones, and not wearing seatbelts.
This enforcement is made possible by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant.
Last week deputies began the enforcement and made 186 stops. Of those, 136 drivers were given tickets for speeding. Eight drivers were given citations for not wearing a seatbelt and three people were arrested.
PCSD says drivers need to slow down, pay attention and wear their seatbelts.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.