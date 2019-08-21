Pima County GOP will not appeal ruling on sanctuary city challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Republican Party will continue its fight to keep Tucson from becoming the state’s first designated sanctuary city at the ballot box, not the courtroom.
Pima County GOP Chairman David Eppihimer told KOLD News 13 Tuesday the group decided against an appeal to Judge Douglas Metcalf’s ruling on the group’s legal challenge to the initiative, known as Prop 205.
The initiative -- and the city of Tucson -- may face trouble with the state.
An Arizona lawmaker on Monday announced plans to file legislation that would strengthen a state law about sanctuary cities.
According to Rep. Bret Roberts, the bill would seek to “hold sanctuary cities civilly liable for any harm done by illegal immigrants that are released into the community.”
Roberts said cities could be fined between $1,000 and $5,000 every day it violates the law.
“Because one city’s decision to ignore immigration laws could have public safety and fiscal implications for the entire state, there needs to be not only consequences for sanctuary cities in Arizona but also a clear recourse for citizens to seek restitution," Roberts said. “If its voters decide to make Tucson a sanctuary city, they should be responsible for those costs."
The complaint the Pima County GOP dropped was filed by several plaintiffs in Superior Court claimed the number of signatures required was too low. The complaint cited state law would require 12,821 valid signatures instead of the current threshold, which is 9,241.
Tucson already identifies as an “Immigrant Welcoming City," but the People’s Defense Initiative wants to take one step more with worries the general orders could one day disappear.
“We’ll take it to Tucson and Tucson will decide,” PDI director Zaira Livier told KOLD News 13 in January when the “Tucson Families Free and Together” campaign officially launched.
If voters support the measure, Tucson police officers will be prevented from detaining people on the basis of immigration status. It would also keep officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, except in circumstances expressly required by law.
Even though elected leader, mayoral candidates and the city’s chief of police have spoken against the initiative, Livier said she is pleased with the way city staff at the clerk’s office and the attorney’s office have worked to follow the city’s constitution.
