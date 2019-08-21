Tucson WWII veteran receives Purple Heart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a time many of us only learned about in history books and rare these days to meet someone who lived it.
One man’s role in World War II history was marked at a special ceremony on Tuesday.
At Davis Monthan Air Force Base, patriotism isn't scarce.
The sounds of the national anthem and the rounds of applause that filled the community center were for more than just the United States.
They were for a special World War II veteran who's finally receiving recognition for his service.
"Master Sergeant Retired Walter Ram trained as a radiomen on the B-24s here at Davis Monthan AFB."
"People don't realize what good of a country they live in," said Master Sergeant Retired Walter Ram, a WWII veteran who lives in Tucson. "I love my country and I'd do it again if I had too."
Ram was awarded a Purple Heart, more than 70 years after he was attacked.
He credits this award to the help of Arizona Republican Senator, Martha McSally, and her team.
"This was a deserved medal," said Senator McSally. "There were some challenges with records, but we weren't going to take no for an answer."
Ram spent part of his service as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.
"We paid a high price, but we won," Ram said. "My saddest moment is that we lost six crew members."
As he recounted old war stories, he said his mind was never on the medals.
"We were thinking of continuing our battles against Nazi Germany," said Ram.
As he looked back on Tuesday, he sang alongside the heart with his brothers and sisters.
Just as proud now, as he was all those years ago.
Ram previously received a Purple Heart for a separate mission during World War II.
