Arizona Soccer set to open up 2019-20

TUCSON, Ariz. – The 2019 athletic year is finally here for Arizona.
The Wildcats’ soccer team is up first as UA will take the pitch on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. MST against Long Beach State.
The Wildcats return 19 student-athletes from last year’s NCAA Tournament team and bring in eight newcomers.
Five of Arizona’s top-seven goal scorers are back this season. The top three:
- Jada Talley (7)
- Jill Aguilera (4)
- Emily Knous (4)
Head coach Tony Amato is six wins away from his 200th career victory. He became Arizona’s winningest coach in program history in 2018, having led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances in the last five years.
Thursday night’s match will be televised live on the Pac-12 Networks.
You can read more about the start to UA’s NCAA Women’s Soccer campaign over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2019 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.