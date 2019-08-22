FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances are on their way up... FINALLY!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is on it’s way out and in it’s place, rain chances move in! Good chances for some storms this weekend with temps much cooler than they have been. Enjoy it... temps go back up next week!
THURSDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
