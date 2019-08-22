Just Between Friends back-to-school sale kicks off today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to school shopping adds up, especially for families on a tight budget. And who doesn’t love a good deal?
Over the next few days, good deals will be abundance at the Just Between Friends back-to-school consignment sale.
JBF is a family-run business that offers bargain shopping to everyone. You can even sign up to sell your gently-used items.
The sale will have gently-used items for those ranging from babies to teens.
The event will take place at the Tucson Convention Center Ballroom starts Aug. 22 and goes until Aug. 24.
The schedule for each day will be as follows:
Thursday, August 22nd: Opening Day!!
Open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- Admission $2
Friday, August 23rd
NEW items arrived! Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- FREE Admission!
Saturday, August 24th: Half Price Day!
Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Free Admission
50% off select items
Parking
JBF has prepaid for your parking. You can park on the west side of the building off of Granada and Cushing Street in lot B and let them know you are shopping at JBF. You can also park free at the meters on the weekends.
For more information on the shopping event, click HERE.
