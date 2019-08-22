Nogales BP stops Fentanyl smuggler

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 22-year-old Altar, Sonora, Mexico, woman for further inspection at a pedestrian lane after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search by officers led to the removal of 5 packages hidden in the woman’s undergarments contained almost two pounds of fentanyl pills, worth nearly $21,000.
Officers seized the drugs and arrested the subject, who was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
