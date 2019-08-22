Red-Blue on tap Saturday for Arizona Volleyball

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona volleyball team will hold its annual Red-Blue Scrimmage this Saturday, Aug. 24, in McKale Center. The match will begin at 2 p.m. MST.
Admission will be free with first-come, first-served seating.
This will mark the first opportunity for fans to get a glimpse at the 2019 Wildcats. It will be a final tune up, one week before the team opens the season at the Cactus Classic, Aug. 30-31 at McKale Center.
Arizona opens play vs. Appalachian State (10 a.m.) and Loyola Marymount (7 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 30 before taking on Samford (12 p.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 31.
You can read more about Arizona Volleyball’s upcoming weekend over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
