Roadrunners ink forward Jon Martin

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners signed forward Jonathon Martin on Wednesday to a one-year AHL contract.
The 23-year-old Martin recorded a career-high 11 goals and 17 assists, totaling 28 points in 57 games with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound right-handed shot also added three goals in four games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.
“Jonathon’s experience, production and size make him a nice addition to our roster,” said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. “We look forward to seeing him continue to grow after his best professional season yet.”
Through four professional seasons, the native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has registered 17 goals and 27 assists, totaling 44 points in 144 games, along with 164 penalty minutes. He has spent all or parts of those four seasons in the AHL with the Barracuda.
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena.
Copyright 2019 Tucson Roadrunners. All rights reserved.