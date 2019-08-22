Student accused of making threat against Tucson school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 21, after allegedly making a threat against a school in the Tucson area.
According to the Oro Valley Police Department, a threat against Canyon Del Oro was reported around 6:40 a.m.
The student, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of interference with an educational institution.
“A parent of a student attending CDO reported her child observed a threat made via computer warning other students not to attend school the next day and threatened the safety of the school,” the OVPD said in a news release.
The OVPD said it increased officer presence at the school during the investigation.
