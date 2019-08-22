UPDATE: Sherrif’s department identifies corrections officer who died at Superior Court building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A corrections officer was found dead in the basement of the Pima County Superior Court in Tucson early Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Brian Krumm, a 13-year veteran of the department, was in a secure area when he suffered a fatal gunshot injury around 11:30 a.m.
The building, located on West Congress in downtown Tucson, was locked down for around 30 minutes.
“This is an incredibly sad day for our department,” said Sheriff Mark Napier. “I’d like to stress that there is no danger to the public, we have no outstanding suspects or persons of interest with respect to this case.”
Napier said the officer was alone when it happened and the death has nothing to do with an altercation with a prisoner or anyone else.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Napier.
A large procession of PCSD vehicles were spotted leaving the building before 4 p.m. It is believed they were escorting the officer’s body from the scene.
