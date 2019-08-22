Yuma Sector Border Patrol rescues pregnant woman lost in desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Yuma rescued a pregnant woman and five others lost in the desert after they illegally entered the country August 15.
Around 1:30 p.m., Yuma Station agents apprehended a group of seven migrants 15 miles east of San Luis. The group stated six individuals had remained behind. A short time later, a distress call was received from a woman stating that she and five others, including four juveniles, were lost in the desert.
Agents accompanying a Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue team soon located the group, among them a 24-year-old Guatemalan woman who was four months pregnant. In route to Yuma Station, agents provided immediate aid to the pregnant female, who had begun to vomit, and contacted emergency medical services for an ambulance transport to a local hospital.
The woman was treated and released from the hospital Saturday.
The entire group of 13 migrants was processed for immigration violations.
Border Patrol warns that illegally crossing the border any time of year can be fatal, but summer months, when temperatures can reach over 120 degrees, prove especially dangerous.
To aid those who choose to cross the International Boundary illegally, Border Patrol has placed 24 rescue beacons within the Yuma Sector. The beacons, which are 25 feet tall and fitted with a blue strobe light visible more than eight miles away, are designed to assist migrants in distress. Once a beacon’s signal is activated, agents are able to locate the distressed travelers, provide first aid and save lives.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.