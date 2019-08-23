58 animals saved from hoarding environment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center rescued 57 cats and one dog Thursday night from a home on East Valencia Road and South Houghton Road. Tucson Police are investigated the hoarding incident.
The cats ranged in age from a few days old to around eight years old.
The conditions inside the home were poor. There was no electricity and animal waste and trash were all over the floor.
Litterboxes in the home were full of waste and there was no visible water left out for the pets.
The dog was found in the backyard with no access to water.
PACC says the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections. The dog had some matted fur, but appears to be in good condition.
PACC says the animals will be eventually made available for adoption.
Currently, the shelter has 1,421 other animals in need of homes.
PACC took in 96 pets yesterday. On average, the shelter is taking in between 50-100 animals each day.
People can help by adopting or fostering existing pets. Those interested in fostering can stop by the shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Road or send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee is applied to dogs.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.