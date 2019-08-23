CBP seizes over 820 pounds of marijuana from 11 illegal aliens near Arivaca

One of the foreign nationals is wanted on several felonies in Oregon

Eleven foreign nationals were found carrying backpacks loaded with marijuana (Source: U.S. Custom and Border Patrol)
By Special to KOLD | August 23, 2019 at 3:51 PM MST - Updated August 23 at 3:51 PM

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 11 men near Arivaca on Wednesday and discovered 36 bundles of marijuana hidden nearby, weighing approximately 820 pounds.

CBP was alerted to a group wearing camouflage and carrying bundles of marijuana in the mountains west of Nogales. Assisted by an Air and Marine Operations helicopter, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents located and arrested the group.

The Honduran, Guatemalan, and Mexican nationals, ranging in age from 15 to 38 years old, are facing federal immigration and drug smuggling charges.

Records checks revealed that a 25-year-old Guatemalan in the group, Mario Felipe-Perez, has an active warrant in Marion County, Oregon, for burglary, domestic violence assault, and contempt of court. The warrant issuing agency was notified Perez was in federal custody, and he is awaiting extradition to Marion County.

