FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances sticking around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very hot week across Arizona, temperatures have dropped for the weekend and storm chances stick around! Enjoy it... temps go back up next week!
FRIDAY: 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: 40% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
