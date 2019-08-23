“Just stop and look.”: Marine, father of three killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The wife of a Marine hit and killed while riding his motorcycle is hoping for change on dangerous roads around Tucson.
Chris Wright was thrown from his motorcycle after being hit by a car at the intersection of Golf Links and Kolb Tuesday night.
The Tucson Police Department said Wright was wearing a helmet, but sadly passed away at the hospital. The wreck happened just about three miles from the Wright family’s home.
“He was actually on his way home on Tuesday to come and take care of our youngest. He was sick and asked for his daddy to come home,” said Ivy Wright.
That was the last conversation Ivy Wright had with Chris, her husband of almost 14 years, Tuesday evening.
Chris never made it back home to where a corner has always been set up for his service.
“He could put a smile on your face on your worst day," said Wright.
Chris served for nine years with two deployments to Afghanistan. Wright said her husband medically retired after sustaining an injury. But, his proudest honor to date was being a father to three young boys.
“My kids can read these messages and grow up knowing what kind of father they have and have inside of them. In knowing their dad was an amazing person," Wright said about dozens of messages that have been left on social media accounts in her husband’s honor.
The devastating loss, Wright said, also opened her eyes to just how dangerous a drive can be. She would like to see change in driver behavior and the patterns of the light signals hanging around Tucson and Pima County.
“Things get blinded and you can’t see. Just stop and look," said Wright. “On my way home I approached that same exact intersection and there was an accident that just happened right before I approached it. Same intersection. Two days later. There’s something not working here”
Wright said she hopes everyone will take a second to read messages, left on social media, in her husband’s memory. The words, to Wright, a way for others to make a quick connection to the amazing man he was.
“I want the world to know what kind of person Chris really was and who he is and who he’s continued to live through in our children,” Wright said.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the Wright family by a friend who served with Chris. A short message reads:
“Chris Wright was a great man and served as a role model for all who knew him. We were blessed to serve with and deploy with this man, and we are simply better people for being around him.”
The Tucson Police Department said the investigation into the deadly wreck was still underway.
As of Thursday evening, no citations or charges had been filed.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.