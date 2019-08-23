Mother Nature wins 2-0 on Opening Night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rains finally came and did they wreck havoc on Opening Night.
Lightning and a Monsoon storm forced the postponement Thursday of the Coaches for Charity Signature high school football game between Flowing Wells and Canyon del Oro and the cancellation of UA Soccer’s season-opener against Long Beach State.
Officials had hoped to get the high school football game underway if there was a window to do so around 8 p.m., which was an hour after the 7 p.m. schedule kickoff.
That window never opened and after discussion with head coaches Scott Cortese and Dustin Peace the decision was made to re-scheduled the game for Friday night.
The Wildcats floated their 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Mulcahy Stadium initially to 8:45 p.m. and then to 9:10 p.m. before a decision was made not to play at all. The two soccer sides will try and re-schedule the match at another time.
The Wildcats are back on the pitch next against Weber State next Friday night (August 30) up in Tempe at the Sun Devil Desert Classic.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.