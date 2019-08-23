SILVER ALERT: Peoria police ask for help to find missing elderly female

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly female.
Rosalie Young, a 78-year-old, is described as a white female, 5’2”, 190 lbs., with short gray hair. It is unknown what Young was wearing when she left.
Young was last seen on August 17, at her residence in the area of 7900 W Cactus Road but could be anywhere now.
Family became concerned when Young did not show up for a doctor’s appointment today and when they went to her home she was not there. Young is most likely driving a 2002, silver, Nissan Maxima. The vehicle is bearing Arizona License AZ: 308ALH.
According to family, Young suffers from cancer, diabetes and possible memory loss. Officers have been actively looking for Young but have not been able to locate her. It is unknown where she may have been headed.
It is unknown what clothing Young may have with her and she left her cell phone at the residence. Anyone who sees Young is encouraged to contact Police.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.