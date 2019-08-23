UPDATE: Scene cleared at Pima Community College district office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a case of better safe than sorry.
A piece of artwork sent to the Pima Community College chancellor led to the evacuation of two buildings at the district office early Friday, Aug. 23.
A PCC spokeswoman said the artwork was not labeled so it was reported as being suspicious.
Around 10:50 a.m., the buildings on East Broadway were evacuated. By 12:15 p.m., the package was opened and it was declared harmless. The all-clear was given and the buildings reopened.
“We’re happy that our employees responded in a vigilant way and reported the package,” PCC spokeswoman Libby Howell said.
Tucson Police Department officers and bomb squad personnel responded.
Initially, According to Howell, the package was delivered to the chancellor’s office and did not come in the mail.
