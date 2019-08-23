Wildfire visible from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A brush fire burning in the lower elevations of the Catalina Mountains is visible from much of Tucson.
Rural Metro Fire responded to initial reports of the fire overnight and said it is burning in a remote area and they do not have resources to reach it.
A spokesman for Rural Metro said no homes are threatened by the fire as of Friday morning, Aug. 23.
