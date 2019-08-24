Campus businesses are stocked and staffed for beginning of UA semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With tens of thousands of students moving back in for the start of another school year, businesses surrounding the University of Arizona are preparing for the rush.
"We do a lot of vacations and stuff during the summer," says Sheryl Lake, a tattoo artist at Painted Lady Tattoo on Speedway near Cherry. "We definetly welcome it, it means the next part of our season. A lot of new clients, we get to meet a lot of new faces."
Businesses like the Painted Lady have been through this before.
"We're excited," says Drew Burke, head chef at Brooklyn, Sixth Streets newest restaurant. The deli/bistro opened in July.
"We're open at 7 a.m," says Burke. "We get bagels shipped in from New York, we're doing subs, pastas, parmesans at lunch, then turning into an improvisational bistro at night."
Located directly across the street from Arizona Stadium, home football and basketball games mean big business is right around the corner. Already busy, Burke says they are eagerly awaiting their first chance to entice students.
"I need people to come in and have positive experiences," he says. "Then when somebody says 'whats the deal with this place?' they can be like 'oh I tried it, they were good.'"
The first day of classes for students at the University of Arizona is Monday, August 26.
