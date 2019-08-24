Hawaii Heartbreak: 6th inning rally falls short in LLWS U.S. Championship Game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team Hawaii will not get a chance to defend its Little League World Series crown in the title game after falling to Louisiana 9-5 in the U.S. championship Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Hawaii was seeking its sixth LLWS U.S. championship, but the Central East Maui all-star team will now play in the tournament’s consolation game against international runner-up Japan on Sunday.
Runs were hard to come by in the early going, as both teams displayed strong pitching and solid defense.
Hawaii starter Logan Kuloloia was especially effective, notching four shutout innings to begin the game.
But Louisiana was able to break through for five runs in the 5th and four in the 6th to go up 9-0.
Hawaii rallied strong in the bottom of the 6th with five runs, but Louisiana was able to close out the game to claim the title.
This story may be updated.
