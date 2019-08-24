One injured after shooting at Quick Mart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Quick Mart Friday evening, Aug. 23.
The call came in around 9:00 p.m reporting the incident at the 4000 block of east Benson Highway.
At least one person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The extend of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This incident is in the early stages and officials will provide more information as it becomes available.
