Police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, Saturday evening, Aug. 23.
Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Rene Fernandez.
It happened near the intersection of West Valencia Road and Settler Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male with serious injuries that had been struck by a car, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies and Drexel Heights Fire Department medical personnel administered aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, according to PCSD.
No arrests have been made, PCSD said, and the investigation is ongoing.
