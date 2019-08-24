Police: Officers find possible explosive at traffic stop near El Super

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department found a possible explosive device inside a car during a traffic stop.
The officers called in the TPD Bomb Squad for help.
Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the El Super parking lot near 6th Avenue and the freeway when one of the occupants fought with the officers. Both occupants were detained, TPD said.
Police said that during the inventory search of the vehicle, they located the possible explosive device and backed away, calling for assistance.
According to the TPD, several businesses evacuated including Panda Express and El Super. There are no road closures at this time.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.