The Ridge picks apart The View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Matt Johnson’s return to the The Ridge was not a fun one for his new team The View.
Mountain View quarterback Hayden Parson threw four interceptions including a Pick 6 and Ironwood Ridge beat the Mountain Lions 21-7 to commence the 2019 high school football season in Southern Arizona.
Cameron Drescher had the honors on the interception return. He stepped in front of a Parsons pass late in the 1st quarter and returned it 30 yards to give Ironwood Ridge a 7-0 lead.
Drescher finished the night with a pair of touchdowns as he was also on the receiving end of a 48-yard strike from Fabian Figeruoa in the 2nd quarter to put the Nighthawks up 14-0.
Figueroa found Jose Lopez right before the half to give Ironwood Ridge a three-touchdown lead at the half.
Mountain View’s lone score came on a short 3-yard run by Parsons in the 3rd quarter.
Johnson coached the Nighthawks for ten seasons. He led IRHS to the state playoffs in all ten of those seasons including winning the 2012 Division II state championship.
He departed earlier this year to take the job down the road at Mountain View.
Ironwood Ridge in turn hired James Hardy as their new coach. He had been an assistant coach at Canyon del Oro.
The Nighthawks (1-0) are off in Week 2 and will travel to Goodyear Millennium on September 6.
The Mountain Lions (0-1) are also off in Week 2. They will be on the road in two weeks to take on Gilbert Higley.
Here are the rest of the your scores from Week 1:
- Canyon del Oro 59, Flowing Wells 0
- Tucson 43, Maryvale 0
- Buena 35, Catalina Foothills 6
- Pusch Ridge 42, Rio Rico 0
- Willcox 26, Lordsburg 20
- Horizon 55, Marana 3
- Sahuaro 55, Vista Grande 0
- Rincon-University 26, Sierra Linda 8
- Santa Cruz Valley 34, Sahuarita 18
- Casa Grande 52, Palo Verde 8
- Campo Verde 41, Sunnyside 28
- Buckeye 52, Amphitheater 20
- Nogales 28, Cholla 27
- Snowflake 8, Safford 7
- Fort Thomas at Baboquivari
- Tanque Verde at Douglas
- Mayer at St. David
