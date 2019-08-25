Arizona Postgame Download

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s offense produced over 500 yards and their defense forced six turnovers, but the Wildcats still lost their season-opener at Hawaii 45-38 when quarterback Khalil Tate came up short on a last second dash for the end zone.
Hear what the Wildcats had to say postgame about the stunning failure on the big island:
KEVIN SUMLIN POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
KHALIL TATE AND JJ TAYLOR POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
JACE WHITTAKER POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.