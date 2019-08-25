Arizona Postgame Download

The Wildcats talk about their 45-38 loss to Hawai’i

Arizona Postgame Download
Hawaii running back Fred Holly III (21) stiff -arms Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Honolulu. (Source: AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
By David Kelly | August 25, 2019 at 4:40 AM MST - Updated August 25 at 4:53 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s offense produced over 500 yards and their defense forced six turnovers, but the Wildcats still lost their season-opener at Hawaii 45-38 when quarterback Khalil Tate came up short on a last second dash for the end zone.

Hear what the Wildcats had to say postgame about the stunning failure on the big island:

KEVIN SUMLIN POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

KHALIL TATE AND JJ TAYLOR POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

JACE WHITTAKER POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.