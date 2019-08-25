Aztec Report: Opening weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No. 1 ranked Pima Men’s Soccer was forced to rally as they played 110 minutes against No. 14 Salt Lake in a match that finished in a 1-1 draw.
The Aztecs lone goal came from sophomore Nico Walschburger, an equalizer with eight minutes left in regulation off an assist from fellow sophomore Yuki Jahara.
The Aztecs finished the game with six shots on goal while the Bruins had seven. Sophomore goalkeeper Nils Roth finished with six saves for the game.
PIMA WOMEN’S SOCCER
Pima Women’s Soccer rallied on two occasions but dropped its opening game of the 2019 season 6-2 against No. 13 ranked Salt Lake Community College.
The Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the final 27 minutes of play.
Pima got both of their goals from freshman Savannah Samorano (Tucson HS)
The Aztecs (0-1) were outshot 14-3 as sophomore Jorie Paul (Cienega HS) finished the game with eight saves.
Both Aztecs’ soccer sides return to Kino North Stadium on Thursday to begin ACCAC conference play against Paradise Valley. The women kickoff at 4:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:00 p.m.
PIMA VOLLEYBALL
Pima Volleyball came away with an even record to open their season this week at the NMMI Classic in Roswell, NM.
The Aztecs, who play in NJCAA Division II, faced off against four Division I teams.
PCC lost to Odessa College 3-0 to open the tournament before winning in straight sets over Hutchinson. The Aztecs split on Saturday as well losing to NMMI 3-1 and beating New Mexico JC 3-2.
The Aztecs (2-2) will open ACCAC conference play on Wednesday when they host Phoenix College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Match starts at 7:00 p.m.
