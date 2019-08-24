FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Storm chances drop off and don’t return until the middle of next week as our temperatures climb to 107F by next Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
MONDAY: A high of 102F degrees is expected under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Hot! A high of 107F degrees under sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 105F. (10%) showers and t-storm.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and t-storms. A high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and t-storms. Highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s.
