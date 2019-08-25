Scooby heading to the champs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats defensive star Scooby Wright ('15) will get another shot at the NFL.
Wright was signed Sunday by the reigning Super Champion New England Patriots. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Patriots will be Wright’s third NFL team.
The 24-year old was originally drafted in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh-round draft.
The 6-foot, 247-pounder began his rookie season on the 53-man roster before being released and signed to the practice squad.
Wright was signed by Arizona Cardinals off the Cleveland practice squad on Dec. 13, 2016 and played in the final three games of the season.
He split the 2017 season between the Bird’s practice squad and 53-man roster, seeing action in 10 games.
Wright was released by Arizona at the end of training camp last season.
He then caught on early in 2019 with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. Wright was on the team’s active roster when the league folded mid-season in early April.
Wright’s 2014 season as a UA sophomore was one of the best by a linebacker in NCAA History.
The two-star recruit ranked in the top five among FBS players for total tackles (163), tackles for loss (29.0), sacks (14.0) and forced fumbles (6).
After the season he became UA’s sixth unanimous All-American, winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award, all given annually to the nation’s top defender.
He was also named the Pat Tillman Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Wright played three seasons for Arizona, departing for the NFL after an injury-plagued junior season.
