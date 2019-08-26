FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry.... again!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds overhead, we’re drying out and warming up with temperatures peaking on Tuesday. We’ll see isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday into next weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 107F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 100F under partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and t-storms with a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
