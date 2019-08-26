FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry.... again!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 26, 2019 at 4:02 AM MST - Updated August 26 at 4:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds overhead, we’re drying out and warming up with temperatures peaking on Tuesday. We’ll see isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday into next weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 107F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 100F under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and t-storms with a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.