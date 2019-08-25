FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited thunderstorm activity for the next few days. Temperatures heat up along with the drier conditions.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As high pressure builds overhead, we’re drying out and warming up with temperatures peaking on Tuesday. We’ll see isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday into next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-80s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 106F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F. Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%).
THURSDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%). A high of 101F under partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers and t-storms (20%) with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
