FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited thunderstorm activity for the next few days. Temperatures heat up along with the drier conditions.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 25, 2019 at 5:19 PM MST - Updated August 25 at 5:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As high pressure builds overhead, we’re drying out and warming up with temperatures peaking on Tuesday. We’ll see isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-80s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high of 103F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 106F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F. Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%).

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%). A high of 101F under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers and t-storms (20%) with a high of 104F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.