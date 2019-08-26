National Park Service turns 103

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Enjoy the beauty of our national parks—for free Sunday.
Sunday marked the 103rd birthday for the National Park Service. To celebrate, there was no cost to enjoy the parks, including Saguaro National Park. A mother-daughter duo was surprised to see the park for free.
“I like seeing all the flowers and fruits on the cacti. It’s something I haven’t seen before, so it’s nice to see them up close,” said Tori Rambo, visiting the park with her mom.
The pair traveled from Michigan.
