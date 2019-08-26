SVPD investigating double-stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a double-stabbing.
SVPD said two people were stabbed at the Casa De La Sierra apartment complex around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. After a short foot pursuit, they said Hunter Warin was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with serious injuries.
One person was transported to a Tucson hospital, but SVPD was not able to release the condition of the other victim. SVPD said the incident may be drug-related, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Warin is still in jail on a $75,000 bond.
