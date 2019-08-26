UA police stress safety to returning students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on and around the University of Arizona campus will be a little slower than normal as 35,233 undergraduate students begin their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 26. Of those students, 7,750 are freshmen.
The University of Arizona Police Department says property crime will climb at the beginning of the year due to there being more students on campus.
Because of this, UAPD is sharing tips on how students and faculty protect themselves and their property on campus.
Police say students that have bikes should lock them using a U lock, which can fit around the frame and the front tire while securing the bike to a bike rack.
Students should also be aware of their surroundings, according to UAPD. This goes for daytime as well as at night.
Police recommend that students download the UAlert app, which allows students to get alerts by text or email about incidents happening around campus.
