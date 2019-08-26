Wildcat Breakdown: Hawai’i

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the second consecutive year Arizona falls in their season-opener. In 2018 it was a home loss to BYU and this time around a road setback to Hawai’i 45-38.
The Wildcats allowed the Rainbow Warriors offense to gain 595 yards and they had no answer for receiver Cedric Byrd who finished the night with 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell (‘85) are unpacking this season opening loss in two segments this week, starting first with the UA defense’s performancee.
Wildcat Breakdown is back for a 9th season. Kelly will be joined weekly most often by Howell. The pair began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona IMG College.
Howell, a local fitness professional, appears every gameday during the season for Wildcat Preview as he and Kelly get you set with key matchups for the upcoming UA contest and then again on Wildcat Breakdown each Monday where the duo recap the highs and lows from the recently completed Cats affair.
