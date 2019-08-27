ACTION DAY: Overnight storms expected for Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Expect isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and overnight.
There will be a 50 percent chance of strong isolated storms occurring, but the First Alert Weather team is not expecting severe weather.
KOLD News 13 would love to see your photo and video of Monsoon 2019. You can submit them HERE. Please stay safe at all times.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of isolated to scattered storms building. A high of 104 is expected.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20 percent). A high of 101 under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: 20 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.
SATURDAY: A high of 104 under mainly sunny skies. An isolated storm possible (10 percent).
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 100. 20 percent chance of isolated storms possible.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20 percent chance of isolated storms possible.
