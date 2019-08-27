Building management investigating alleged alcohol-pouring incident near U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The owner of a student-housing high-rise says residents could be evicted following a reported incident over the weekend.
The Islamic Center of Tucson, on the corner of Tyndall Avenue and First Street, is surrounded by housing buildings just off the University of Arizona’s campus. Several balconies of the Luna building, part of the development Sol y Luna, look over the ICT’s back parking lot and basketball court.
The ICT reported alcohol was poured and at least one aluminum beer can was thrown from a balcony around 9:45 p.m. Saturday while children played basketball below.
Members reported hearing comments being yelled during the incident as well.
“We have to live here. We have to live with other people, they have to live with us and we have to understand each other,” said Irfan Sheikh, a member of the Islamic Center of Tucson’s Board of Directors.
A spokesperson with the Tucson Police Department said an officer responded to the incident Saturday night. According to the TPD, a report was taken where the victim stated that alcohol was sprayed on him from an unknown apartment at the Sol Y Luna apartments. No arrests were made.
KOLD News 13 reached out to GMH University Housing Monday in regards to the reported incident.
Justin Wybenga, VP of Operations at GMH Capital Partners, provided the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
“As the owner and manager of Sol y Luna apartments, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to our residents endangering the safety of our fellow community members. We are working diligently and cooperating with local law enforcement to get to the bottom of this. If the investigation determines a Sol y Luna resident is responsible for the incident, their lease will be terminated effective immediately and the conduct violation will be reported to university officials as appropriate, per our lease agreement. As this is an active investigation, I must direct additional questions to the Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444.”
This isn’t the first time the ICT has dealt with issues. A member shared photos of a broken window with KOLD News 13. He said a stick was thrown from a balcony last semester, which caused a member’s car window to shatter.
In 2016, four UA student were evicted from their unit after they were caught throwing things, like glass bottles and aluminum cans.
“We’ve had incidents with vehicles being damaged or it getting a couple feet from a child. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when," said ICT board member Mahmoud Abagi.
During the previous incident, Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik arranged a meeting between his office, the property management group that runs the student housing units, the Islamic center, police and university officials to put a stop to the incidents.
Kozachik called the recent incident a “significant issue” and sent an email to building management Monday night.
“Just few people’s actions should not stop us," said Sheikh. "I don’t know, somehow we have to work it out. I hope we do.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.