Concerns over student debt at UA as it climbs to all-time high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amidst the campus chaos, students head to their classes at the University of Arizona preparing for their future ahead.
Though, for students like sophomore Zade Cannon, the future freaks her out.
"I'm stressed already," she said. "I don't want to graduate."
Stressed, not because of her big course load, but because of the big bill behind it.
"My mom didn't have a savings for my college," Cannon explained. "I didn't want her to pay out of pocket, so everything is in my name."
Cannon is a sophomore at the U of A, originally from Los Angeles.
She said after one year, she owes around 60,000 in student loans.
It all adds up quick for these students. First they've got to pay their tuition, figure out where to live, and then they've got to buy their books.
It can be a hefty price tag.
"Probably paying it my whole life," said sophomore Aliyana Perez. "Gotta do what you gotta do."
Aliyana Perez is an in-state student who bought her books on Monday.
She not only takes out loans and has scholarships, but works a job at a restaurant as well.
"It paid for my books," she said. Just one cost her $150.
Her classes are much more.
"It's kind of on the back-burner right now," Perez said. "But it's always on my mind."
But the Arizona Board of Regents say students in our state have significantly less debt than the national average.
Leaving school with around $24,000 in debt.
Though some students will tell you, this so-called 'student loan crisis' is real and still right here in Arizona.
"I have family that's like 50 years old and still paying college debt," said Cannon.
So while their mind may be on their studies; it's also on their money.
The U of A's website says the price tag for those out of state students living on campus after everything comes close to $55,000 a year.
For in-state living on campus, the estimate comes out to about $30,000 a year.
