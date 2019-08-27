Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures with free admission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will celebrate it’s 10th anniversary with free admission and various activities.
The celebration will take place Sunday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to celebrate with the community.
As part of honoring the magic, throughout the day, mini cupcakes will be distributed on the hour in the Caitlin Suite (while supplies last).
The schedule of events will be as follows:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Family Craft Activities in the Caitlin Suite with: Arizona History Museum, Children’s Museum Tucson/Oro Valley, The Drawing Studio, Postal History Foundation, Tucson Museum of Art, University of Arizona Museum of Art, and Valley of the Moon.
10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Fairy Caitlin’s Story with More to the Story Entertainment in the Enchanted Realm. Enter the raffle for a chance to win a custom Mad Hatter hat.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Balloon animals with James Barley
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - More to the Story Entertainment will tell the stories The Dragons of the Dragon Tower and Dragons Love Tacos with the help of their dragon friends Rheagal, Francesca, and Rico in the Enchanted Realm. Enter the raffle for a chance to win a custom Mad Hatter hat.
2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Join Mr. Nature for an acoustic performance in the Enchanted Realm.
Click HERE to see what new showcases you can expect when the museum re-opens. Prepare for full parking lots and plan accordingly.
In anticipation of our 10th anniversary, the museum will be closed from August 17, 2019 through August 31, 2019 for a refresh of our gallery spaces, installation of new exhibits, and a new exploratory exhibit!
