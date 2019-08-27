PACC, PCC team up to help students, animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This fall Pima Animal Care Center will have some new employees on its campus.
The shelter will hire four students from Pima Community College as part of a federal work study program.
PCC pitched the idea to PACC and they loved it. PACC says the program will benefit both groups. The students will gain work experience and the shelter will get some much needed help.
PCC says the students are really excited about this opportunity. They have had more than 30 students apply to work at PACC. As part of the program, the students will work and earn money for school.
The students will either have the opportunity to work with the animals, work with customers or perform other duties at PACC.
