Report: Ex-Wildcat Jason Gardner arrested in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. (WTTV) - Former Wildcat and current Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis men’s basketball head coach Jason Gardner has been arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to an Indianapolis TV station.
According to cbs4indy.com, Hamilton County Jail records show that Gardner was arrested and charged with OWI early Monday morning, Aug. 26.
For the full cbs4indy.com story, click HERE.
Gardner played basketball for the University of Arizona from 1999 to 2003.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.