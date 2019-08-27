Risas Dental and Braces offering free care on Sept. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, Risas Dental and Braces will be hosting the Labor of Love events at both Tucson locations and offering free dental care to the first 100 patients in line.
At both Tucson locations, all are invited to enjoy activities including breakfast, face-painting, a bounce house, a balloon arch, photo booth, giveaways, live music from local radio stations, and much more.
Free services are limited to the first 100 patients in line and no appointments are accepted.
Risas’s staff will schedule follow up services as necessary and free orthodontics consultations will also be offered for any patients interested in braces or the new SLX Clear Aligner treatment.
Attendees can select one of the following four free treatments:
- Basic teeth cleaning
- Cavity filling
- Simple tooth extraction
- Complete dental exam and X-ray
“We are looking forward to growing our relationship with the Midvale Park community and educating others about the importance of taking care of your dental and orthodontic health,” says Jeff Adams, CEO, Risas Dental and Braces. “Our goal is to ensure that the community has access to affordable and accessible quality dental care and that each individual’s diverse set of needs and expectations are met with a positive experience.”
After this year’s Labor of Love, it is estimated that Risas Dental and Braces will have donated more than $5.4 million in free dental care since 2011.
Tucson locations:
- South Tucson - 2901 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85713
- Midvale Park - 1979 West Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ, 85746
For more information please call 888-736-2509 or visit www.risasdental.com.
