Former Wildcats, Patriots star Gronk steps forward as advocate for CBD use

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former NFL and Arizona Wildcat standout Rob Gronkowski announced plans to partner with a CBD company, Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Gronkowski said he will work with a Rhode Island-based cannabidiol company to develop a line of CBD products to help athletes recover from injuries, CNN reported.
Gronk said the decision was prompted from his use of CBD products while recovering from injuries suffered during his career.
CBD is the active ingredient in cannabis, which comes from the hemp plant. CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.
CBD is gaining popularity for treatment of anxiety, insomnia and injuries.
Several major sporting leagues, including Gronk’s former employer, have banned the substance altogether.
Gronk retired from the NFL in March after nine seasons.
The tight end made five Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls titles with the Patriots. He finished his pro career with 9,024 receiving yards and 91 touchdowns.
In two seasons at the University of Arizona, he caught 75 passes for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns. He missed his entire junior season due to back injury but was still selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
