Southwest Gas helps combat student hunger on the University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To help combat the issue of food insecurity on campus, Southwest Gas will deliver close to 1,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly to be used in the university’s on-campus food pantry.
The donations come from Southwest Gas employees from the company’s Tucson office.
The University of Arizona campus pantry provides approximately 550 students with healthy food weekly at no cost.
“Southwest Gas is committed to giving back to the community and our partnership with the University of Arizona Food Pantry allows to help those students who, unfortunately, have to make the difficult choice between buying food or books for class,” said Southwest Gas Southern Arizona Division Vice President Julie Williams. “We’re proud to partner with non-profits throughout the community, like the food pantry, who are committed to helping others who otherwise might go without.”
When:Thursday, August 29
Where: University of Arizona Student Unions warehouse
1303 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719
(Turn left at the information desk located next to the UMart in the Student Union. Proceed down the stairs and you will see a sign for the UA Campus Pantry)
Who: Southwest Gas employees will deliver close to 1,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly to the University of Arizona’s food panty staff.
Southwest Gas serves more than two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. More information about the Company’s efforts in the community is available HERE. https://www.swgas.com/en/community.
